PM Modi's new wagon, Merc-Maybach S650, can survive blasts, bullets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a new official wagon — the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard. The vehicle is the newest addition to the ultra secure fleet that comprise the Prime Minister's convoy. The Prime Minister was seen in the vehicle at the Hyderabad House when he received Russian President Vladimir Putin

The S650 Guard is reported to provide the highest level of protection possible in a production vehicle. The car comes with VR10 protection level, according to Directive BRV 2009 Version 2, and Explosive Resistant Vehicle (ERV) 2010 rating. The car is capable of shrugging off hardened steel core bullets. The vehicle is also capable of withstanding the explosive force from a blast of 15 kg of dynamite.

The S650 Guard has special integrated steel between the chassy and the exterior to make the vehicle sturdier. All windows are covered with a polycarbonate sheet layer on the interior to make them shatter proof. The undercarriage of the car is also covered with heavy armour to provide protection against explosive devices.

Other safety features include a discrete gas supply to provide fresh filtered air in the case of a gas attack, a resealant coated fuel tank that plugs any leaks from bullets and shrapnel.

Despite these safety additions, the vehicle retains all the premium features and comforts that one associates with the Mercedes-Maybach. As the S650 Guard is a made-to-order vehicle where the price depends on the customisations added, it's hard to determine the cost of the vehicle to the Exchequer. Additionally, the Special Protection Group (SPG), which is responsible for the security of the Prime Minister and other important state personnel, does not have to pay import duties for items required by them.