PM Modi's approval rating takes a hit but ahead of Joe Biden, Angela Merkel, other top leaders: Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an approval rating of 66 percent and he is ahead of world leaders of 13 countries including the US, the UK, Russia, Australia, Canada, Brazil, France, and Germany, in terms of public support, a new survey has revealed.

Modi's approval rating has, however, taken a severe hit in the past few years, said The Morning Consult, an American data intelligence firm, which conducted the survey.

The US firm, in a tweet, said, "Morning Consult, which tracks national ratings of the elected leaders of 13 countries, shows a 20-point slide over the past year in the proportion of Indians who approve of Mr Modi. Yet at 66 percent in early June, he still outperforms all the rest."

In August 2019, when the Centre scrapped Article 370, Modi's approval ratings stood at 82 percent and disapproval ratings at just 11 percent. The major causes behind the dip could primarily be because of mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and weakening economy, say political experts.

According to the data available with the firm, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is a close second with a 65 percent approval rating. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador bagged the third spot with a 63 percent approval rating. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has a 53 percent approval rating.

The ratings of the other major world leaders were as follows — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at 54%, German Chancellor Angela Merkel at 53%, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at 48%, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 44%, South Korean President Moon Jae-In at 37%, Spanish Spain Pedro Sánchez at 36%, Brazilian President Jaire Bolsonaro at 35%, French President Emmanuel Macron at 35% and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at 29%.

According to The Morning Consult, the approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country. The sample sizes vary by country.