PM Modi yet to visit these strategically important countries; check details

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be embarking on his second international visit of the year, as he heads for the US this month. PM Modi will be meeting the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD or the Quad), US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga on September 24. This will be Modi’s seventh visit to the US, and his second international visit in 2021.

Modi is known for his numerous international visits, having toured 60 countries from the start of his term up until September 20. But while the Prime Minister has visited nations like Australia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Russia, Afghanistan and Pakistan, among others, here are some nations that he has not visited yet despite their geopolitical importance from India’s point of view.

Egypt

Located in one of the major global crossroads, Egypt sits at the hub of Middle-East, African, European and Asian trade. India and Egypt have enjoyed close relations for decades, with the latter finding diplomatic support from India during the Suez Crisis and the Six-Day War. The country was visited by ex-Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi (1985); P.V. Narasimha Rao (1995); I.K. Gujral (1997); and Dr Manmohan Singh (2009). While Modi had planned on visiting the Arab nation in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had crushed those plans.

Zimbabwe

Host to a large Indian expatriate community and having friendly relations with India since the 17th century, Zimbabwe is fast emerging from its economic crisis to present an opportunity for growth and reform. With India being a major trade partner for the country, and a supporter of the country’s independence movement, the nation was visited by former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Narasimha Rao and H.D. Deve Gowda.

Italy

Relations between Italy and India existed even before the Roman Empire, with embassies, trade and travel often occurring between Rome and various Indian hegemonies of the time. While the two countries had tense relationships due to the death of two fishermen off the coast of Kerala in the hands of Italian Marines, Italy represents an important bilateral trade partner for India. Ex-PMs Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr Manmohan Singh had visited the South European nation.

Nigeria

Home to a large expatriate Nigerian community, and providing opportunities for higher studies to Nigerian students through government-funded scholarships, Nigeria and India enjoy cordial relations. The most populous African nation is one of the major sources of crude oil for India, which recently have become even more significant than before. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had visited the nation in 1962.

Ethiopia

One of the emerging economies in Africa, Ethiopia has long been a supporter of Indian growth and was keen on greater Indian influence in the country. With India being one of the largest investors in the country, Ethiopia has considerable Indian influence in education and infrastructure. The nation was even hosted India’s India-Africa Forum Summit in 2011 and was visited by Dr Manmohan Singh and several Presidents and Vice-Presidents of India.