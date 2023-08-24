CNBC TV18
PM Modi will address BRICS Africa Outreach forum, hold bilateral meetings with leaders of participating countries

PM Modi will leave for Greece late night where he will have multiple high level engagements during his one-day stay. He will have the bilateral summit level talks with his Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 24, 2023 10:21:35 AM IST (Published)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BRICS Africa Outreach forum on Thursday. He will also address the extended format of BRICS+ nation where leaders from about 40 countries will participate.

He will have bilateral meetings with leaders from the participating countries.
PM Modi will leave for Greece late night where he will have multiple high level engagements during his one-day stay. He will have the bilateral summit level talks with his Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
On Wednesday, Modi pitched for reform of various multilateral financial institutions, the World Trade Organisation and proposed creation of a BRICS space exploration consortium. Modi said the technology will play an important role in making the grouping a "future-ready" organisation, and offered India's readiness to share expertise in the digital domain.
The Prime Minister also floated a new definition of BRICS -- Breaking barriers, Revitalising economies, Inspiring Innovation, Creating opportunities, and Shaping the future. "India fully supports the expansion of the BRICS membership. And welcomes moving forward with consensus in this," Modi said.
The expansion of BRICS is a major focus area at the annual summit of the grouping as around 23 countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Argentina have applied for the membership.
The BRICS brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41% of the global population, 24% of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.
With inputs from PTI
