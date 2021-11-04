PM Modi visits Army post in Nowshera sector to celebrate Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on November 4, keeping up with his practice of spending the festival of Diwali with Indian Army personnel.

The border region of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed encounters between Army personnel and terrorists in the recent past. Official sources shared photographs of the prime minister at an Army post in Nowshera.

Meanwhile, the BJP has planned grand programmes across the country for cultural renaissance on November 5, when the prime minister will offer prayers at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand and inaugurate the reconstructed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya, party general secretary Tarun Chugh said on Wednesday.

Calling the occasion historic, Chugh said PM Modi will also unveil a statue of Shankaracharya, one of the most revered Hindu saints and theologians who is credited with reviving the religion.

In view of Modi's historic visit to Kedarnath, BJP president J P Nadda has planned grand cultural renaissance programmes across the country, including at four dhams, 12 jyotirlingas and 87 prominent temples along the routes taken by Shankaracharya during his travels, Chugh said in a statement issued by the BJP. "These programmes will be held with an aim to keep the cultural heritage of the country intact and make all people of the country aware of it. The prime minister's visit to Kedarnath will give new dimension to spiritual consciousness of the country," he said.

With inputs from PTI