Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Narendra Modi, Venkaiah Naidu pay tribute to martyrs

Paying tributes to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said their bravery motivates us every single day.

On the 21st anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which marks India's victory over Pakistan in the war, Modi said the country remembers the sacrifice and valour of its soldiers.

He tweeted, "We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day.”

President Ram Nath Kovind could not visit Drass on Monday for paying homage to Kargil martyrs on the 22nd anniversary of Vijay Diwas due to bad weather, officials said. The President instead visited the Baramulla War memorial in north Kashmir where he laid a wreath to pay homage to the martyrs, the officials said.

Kovind is also likely to visit the High Altitude Warfare School at Gulmarg after the Baramulla visit, they said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid tributes to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War, recalling their valour and sacrifice. In 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil. It was named 'Operation Vijay' (victory).

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I join the nation in remembering our armed forces' saga of valour and gallantry. I salute the heroes of the Kargil war and Operation Vijay and pay my respectful homage to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

"The nation will remain forever grateful to them and their families," the Vice President said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too paid tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the Kargil War and said the country will always remember their supreme sacrifice.

Gandhi tweeted, "Heartfelt tributes to every soldier who laid down his life for the dignity of our tricolour."

"We will always remember yours and your family's supreme sacrifice for the security of the country. Jai Hind," the former Congress chief said.