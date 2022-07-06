PM Modi to visit Varanasi on July 7 to celebrate 100 days of UP govt: All you need to know

To celebrate the completion of 100 days of the Uttar Pradesh government's second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Varanasi on July 7. During his visit, PM Modi will lay foundation stones for schemes worth Rs 1,200 crore and inaugurate 33 projects worth about Rs 600 crore in the state.

The Prime Minister's visit holds significance, especially for road and infrastructural development.

Here’s all you need to know about PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi

On Thursday, at 2 pm, PM Modi will inaugurate the ‘Akshay Patra mid-day meal Kitchen’ at LT College, which has a capacity of cooking meals for around one lakh students.

Then at 2.45 pm, he will visit the International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksha, to inaugurate ‘Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam’ on the implementation of the National Education Policy.

Then at 4 pm, PM Modi will reach Dr Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Sigra to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 1,800 crore, as per an Economic Times report.

Among these, there are multiple projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore for which PM Modi will lay down the foundation stone.

These include multiple road infrastructure projects -- a six-lane widening of the road from Lahartara - BHU to Vijaya Cinema, a four-lane widening of the road from Pandeypur flyover to Ring Road, four lanes of the road from Kuchaheri to Sandaha and widening and strengthening of Varanasi Bhadohi Rural Road.

The construction of five new roads and four CC roads in Varanasi rural area and construction of ROB near Babatpur railway station on Babatpur-Chaubeypur road will also be launched, the ANI reported.

Also, to boost tourism in the region, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the development work of the Sarnath Buddhist Circuit under the World Bank-aided UP pro-poor tourism development project and construction of Paavan Path for Asht Vinakaya, Dwadash Jyotirling Yatra, Asht Bhairaw, Nav Gauri Yatra. Tourism development work of five stoppages in Panchkosi Parikrama Yatra Marg and various wards in Old Kashi will also be inaugurated.

PM Modi will lay the foundation of Phase 1 of redevelopment works of the Sports Stadium at Sigra. This will be done at the ‘Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam’ at International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksha which is being organised by the Ministry of Education from July 7 to 9. The event will provide academicians, policymakers and academic leaders a platform to discuss and deliberate on the roadmap for effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

PM Modi will inaugurate multiple initiatives worth Rs 590 crore. These projects include Varanasi Smart City and Urban Projects, including the re-development of Namo Ghat in Phase-I along with the construction of a bathing jetty. The conversion project of diesel and petrol engines of about 500 boats to CNG-powered engines will also be inaugurated along with the redevelopment project of Kameshwar Mahadev ward of Old Kashi and over 600 EWS flats constructed in village Harhua, Dasepur, ANI reported.

Other projects include a new vending zone and urban place prepared under the Lahartara-Chowka Ghat flyover, a tourist facility and market complex at Dashashwamedh Ghat, and a 33/11 KV substation at Nagwa under IPDS Work Phase-3.

PM Modi will also inaugurate various road projects including the construction of a four-lane road over bridge (ROB) on the Babatpur-Kapsethi-Bhadohi road. A bridge on Varuna River on Central Jail Road and a project for widening of Pindra-Kathiraon Road and Phoolpur-Sindhaura Link Road. Also, he will inaugurate the projects for strengthening and construction of eight rural roads and construction of seven PMGSY roads and the widening of the Dharsauna-Sindhaura road.

The prime minister will inaugurate various projects related to the improvement of sewage management and water supply in the district which includes rehabilitation of the Old Trunk Sewer Line in Varanasi city through trenchless technology and laying of sewer lines with over 25000 sewer house connections in the Trans Varuna area. Projects for leakage repair works in the Sis Varuna area of the city and the rural drinking water scheme at Taatepur village, etc, will also be inaugurated.

PM Modi is set to inaugurate various social and education sector-related projects as well.

These include the ITI at Village Mahgaon, Phase-II of Vedic Vigyan Kendra in BHU, Government Girls Home at Ramnagar and a Theme Park in Government Old Age Women Home at Durgakund. He will then inaugurate a synthetic athletic track and synthetic basketball court in Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Sports Complex, as per a statement by the PMO.