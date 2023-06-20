PM Modi US visit | What's cooking in the White House kitchen

Close attention is being paid to PM Modi’s dietary habits and diplomatic detail ahead of Thursday’s state dinner at the White House. Aside from 'plant-based' morsels on the table, there will be the food of love — music played by Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell — in the air.

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr Jill Biden are set to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the official state dinner at the White House on Thursday, June 22. Ahead of the event, special attention is being paid to diplomatic intricacies as well as PM Modi’s dietary restrictions as the two countries reaffirm close ties, CNN reported.

The menu options are being closely scrutinised, Nina Curtis, a plant-based chef from Sacramento, California, has been chosen by the first lady as the dinner’s guest chef.

Curtis will be working with the White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford, and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison to develop the menu, CNN report added quoting the office of the first lady.

Chef Curtis has been selected to prepare the dishes for the state dinner for her experience with vegetarian cuisine, the report added.

Grammy Award-winning American violinist and conductor Joshua Bell will perform at the White House during the state dinner.

“State dinners are a courtesy, an expression of good will, and a way of extending hospitality,” former White House curator Betty Monkman was quoted as saying by CNN.

The state dinner also showcases global power and influence, Monkman added.

The office of the first lady works with the social team and the executive residence staff to prepare and arrange state dinners.

PM Modi embarked on his state visit to the United States on Tuesday, June 20, and ahead of the state dinner at White House he will join the International Yoga Day celebrations in New York City. He lead the yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters, which will also see the participation of dignitaries and leaders from many other countries. After the state dinner, PM Modi will visit Washington D.C., where he will meet business leaders.