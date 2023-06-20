PM Modi US visit | What's cooking in the White House kitchen

2 Min(s) Read
Close attention is being paid to PM Modi’s dietary habits and diplomatic detail ahead of Thursday’s state dinner at the White House. Aside from 'plant-based' morsels on the table, there will be the food of love — music played by Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell — in the air.
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr Jill Biden are set to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the official state dinner at the White House on Thursday, June 22. Ahead of the event, special attention is being paid to diplomatic intricacies as well as PM Modi’s dietary restrictions as the two countries reaffirm close ties, CNN reported.
The menu options are being closely scrutinised, Nina Curtis, a plant-based chef from Sacramento, California, has been chosen by the first lady as the dinner’s guest chef.
Curtis will be working with the White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford, and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison to develop the menu, CNN report added quoting the office of the first lady.