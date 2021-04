India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to visit Portugal and France next month as the country grapples with the second wave of COVID-19.

The PM was scheduled to visit Portugal for the India-EU Summit and France for a bilateral visit.

The India-EU Summit to be held on May 8 was expected to signal the start of negotiations for a broad-based trade and investment agreement (BBTIA). Following the summit, the PM was to fly for a high-profile bilateral visit to France.

The trade negotiations between India and the EU that began in 2007 have been more or less sluggish due to differences in tariff levels.

During his visit to France, New Delhi and Paris were expected to discuss issues ranging from defence and security to political synergy.