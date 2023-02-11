Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took on Congress and CPI(M) alliance in Tripura, saying old players of misgovernance have joined hands and even if a single vote was cast for them, the state would be taken a few years backward on the development scale.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took on Congress and CPI(M) alliance in Tripura, saying "old players of misgovernance" have joined hands and even every vote cast for them, the state would be taken a few years backward on the development scale.

Campaigning for the BJP at Ambassa in Dhalai district ahead of the February 16 Tripura Assembly elections, Modi also took a veiled dig at Tipra Motha, the party of various tribes of the state headed by former royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, saying some other parties were also helping the opposition alliance from behind.

“Old players of misgovernance have joined hands, some other parties are also helping them from behind — whatever may be their name or slogan, every single vote for them will take Tripura backward,” he said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah too had accused Tipra Motha of having a "secret understanding" with the Congress and the CPI(M).

Debbarma had however refuted Shah's allegations, saying he did not understand the Tiprasa sentiment of the indigenous people and had hurt their feelings.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury too had ruled out any pre-poll adjustment with Tipra Motha, but had said there was a possibility of a local-level understanding with the tribal party, which has emerged as the third pole in the ongoing Tripura elections.

Alleging that the Left and Congress governments created divisions among the tribals, Modi said the BJP worked to resolve their issues, including that of the Brus. “The BJP is working for the upliftment of tribals across India,” he asserted.

Prime Minister Modi accused the Left of betraying the poor and alleged that people have suffered due to years of their misgovernance and asked the people to vote for the “double-engine” government of the BJP at the Centre and the state to continue the streak of development in the northeastern state.

“Beware of the double-edged sword of Congress and Left, they want to stop all schemes that benefit the people,” he said. “Earlier, CPI(M) cadres used to control police stations, while the BJP established rule of law in the state.”

Modi asserted that the BJP has freed Tripura from the atmosphere of fear and a culture of ’chanda’ (donations).

“Your votes will keep the Leftists away from power and ensure continuance of ’double-engine’ government in Tripura,” he added.

Listing the initiatives taken by his government for the development of the state, Modi said that Tripura’s economy will massively benefit from the Act East policy of the Centre and it will soon become the gateway to Southeast Asia.

Also read:

(With PTI inputs)