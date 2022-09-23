    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    PM Modi to attend funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe on Sept 27

    PM Modi to attend funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe on Sept 27

    PM Modi to attend funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe on Sept 27
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Modi had a close relationship with Abe. He had condoled the demise of his "dear friend" Abe and said the former Japanese premier dedicated his life to making the world a better place.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan on September 27 to attend the state funeral of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot in July.
    Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was shot dead on July 8 while delivering a campaign speech in western Japan ahead of the House of Councillors election on July 10.
    Modi will visit Japan on September 27 to attend the state funeral, the Ministry of External Affairs said. He will also separately meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the visit.
    Modi had a close relationship with Abe. He had condoled the demise of his "dear friend" Abe and said the former Japanese premier dedicated his life to making the world a better place.
    Also read: Shinzo Abe dies after being shot during a campaign speech
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    funeralJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo AbePM Narendra Modi

    Previous Article

    Police detain PFI workers for vandalising shops, vehicles | Latest updates

    Next Article

    IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi; Gurugram orders work from home for private offices

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng