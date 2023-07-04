PM Modi to visit four states, announce projects worth Rs 50,000 crores

During his visit, PM Modi will make important announcements, including the launch of projects worth Rs 50,000 crores. These projects will focus on improving infrastructure and promoting development in these four states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be embarking on a tour of four states on July 7-8, according to government sources. He will be visiting Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan, where he will take part in multiple programmes over a span of 36 hours.

During his visit, PM Modi will make important announcements, including the launch of projects worth Rs 50,000 crores. These projects will focus on improving infrastructure and promoting development in these four states, the sources said on Tuesday, July 4.