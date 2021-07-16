PM Modi to virtually launch projects worth Rs 1,100 crore in Gujarat; check details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate projects worth over Rs 1,100 crore in Gujarat on Friday. These projects include three new facilities in the state-of-the-art science city in Ahmedabad, a redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station, and new railway projects.

PM Modi tweeted on Thursday, "At 4:30 PM tomorrow, 16th July, a range of interesting development works will be inaugurated in Gujarat. These works cover the environment, nature, railways and science."

Science City projects

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Gujarat Science City is a place that I am very passionate about. When I served as CM, I had the opportunity to work towards developing it into a vibrant hub for encouraging science and innovation. Tomorrow (July 16), the Aquatics and Robotics Galleries and Nature Park will be inaugurated."

Aquatics Gallery: Built at a cost of Rs 260 crore, the Aquatics Gallery has 68 large tanks with aquatic species belonging to different regions of the world. There is also a 28-metre unique walkway tunnel.

Robotics Gallery: Built at a cost of Rs 127 crore and spread across 11,000 square metres, the Robotics Gallery has over 200 robots of 79 different types, including humanoid robots and machines that can interact with human beings.

Nature Park: Built at a cost of Rs 14 crore and spread across 20 acres, the Nature Park has life-size statues of animals. It also has a Mist Garden, Chess Garden, Selfie Points, Sculpture Park and an outdoor maze along with sculptures of extinct animals such as Mammoth, Terror Bird, and Saber Tooth Lion.

Redeveloped Gandhinagar Railway Station

The railway station of Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar has been done at a cost of Rs 71 crore. The new amenities include — special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking space for Divyang passengers, a centralized AC waiting lounge and an art gallery with LED wall display lounge, 7,600 square metre commercial space, and theme-based lighting, among others.

The Ministry of Railways and the Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development Corporation (GARUD) have also developed a five-star luxury hotel atop the Gandhinagar railway station. Built at a cost of Rs 790 crore, the hotel has 318 rooms.

Railway projects

Facelift to Vadnagar railway station: The Centre has redesigned the Vadnagar railway station, where PM Modi is said to have worked as a tea-seller in his childhood. "The Vadnagar railway station, which is part of the Vadnagar-Modhera-Patan heritage circuit, has been redesigned by Indian Tourism, giving it a heritage look with aesthetic stone carvings," the Ministry of Railways said in a release.

Other railway projects to be launched by the PM include:

A weekly superfast train between Gandhinagar and PM Modi's constituency Varanasi.

A new electrified broad gauge rail line (55-km-long) between Mehsana and Varetha. The conversion of the rail line has been done at a cost of Rs 293 crore and the electrification work at Rs 74 crore. It has a total of 10 stations with four newly developed station buildings viz. Visnagar, Vadnagar, Kheralu & Varetha.

The electrification of Surendranagar–Pipavav section has been completed at a cost of Rs 289 crore.