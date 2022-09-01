PM Modi to unveil new ensign of Indian Navy on Sept 2: What is its history and why is it changing?

By CNBCTV18.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a new ensign of the Indian Navy during the commissioning of the country's first indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi on September 2. The new ensign will remove the St George’s Cross which was placed by the Britishers during the colonial era.

The new naval ensign will do away "with the colonial past," and will be "befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage," a statement from the PMO said.

The design of the new ensign has not yet been made public yet.

The government will choose the final one from around 10 different designs that were presented by the naval headquarters. The suggestions ranged from depicting 11 waves on the flag representing 11 different coastal states to including a sign from the times of the ancient navies of India, news agency ANI reported.

The final design will be first approved by PM Modi, and then President Droupadi Murmu will give her final approval as the Supreme Commander of the armed forces.

History of the current Indian Navy flag

The Indian Naval flag draws its origin from the colonial period. In 1934, the naval service was renamed the Royal Indian Navy (RIN) and as India became a Republic on January 26, 1950, the prefix 'Royal' was dropped, and it was rechristened as the Indian Navy.

While the Indian defence forces continued with the UK's colonial flags post-Independence, after January 26, 1950, the flags were changed to carry Indian patterns. In the Indian Navy’s ensign, the Union Jack was removed, and the tricolour was placed in the canton (top left corner), but the St George's Cross was retained.

It was carried till 2001 but later removed to bring the Navy blue colour that the Indian Navy crest in. In 2004, the St George’s Cross was brought back with an Ashoka emblem at the intersection of the cross. The Naval crest added in 2001 was then removed.

In 2014, the national motto ‘Satyameva Jayate’ was added under the Ashok Emblem, and it has been the Indian Navy’s ensign since then.

The current ensign is a white flag with horizontal and vertical stripes with the words ‘Satyameva Jayate’ under the Ashoka emblem at the centre and the tricolour placed at the right top corner of the St George’s Cross.