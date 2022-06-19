Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from Monday during which he will launch several development projects and also take part in the International Yoga Day on Tuesday.

Integrating the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' with the international yoga day, the PMO said mass yoga demonstrations will be organised at 75 iconic locations across the country under the leadership of 75 Union ministers, with Modi attending the exercise at Mysore.

The yoga demonstrations will also be held by various educational, social, political, cultural, religious, corporate and other civil society organisations and will be attended by crores of people across the country, it said.

Modi's yoga programme is also part of the novel programme 'Guardian Yoga Ring', which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian missions abroad to illustrate yoga's unifying power surpassing boundaries.

As the sun moves from the east to the west across the world, the mass yoga demonstrations in the participating countries, if seen from any one point on the earth, will seem to be happening one after the other, almost in tandem, thus underlining the concept of 'One sun, one earth', the PMO said.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year. The theme for this year's Yoga Day is "Yoga for Humanity". The theme portrays how yoga served humanity in alleviating suffering during the Covid pandemic, it noted.

On Tuesday morning, the Prime Minister will participate in a mass yoga demonstration at Mysore Palace ground on the occasion of the eighth International Day of Yoga. PMO said Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), which will link Bengaluru city with its suburbs and satellite towns.

The project envisages four corridors with a total route length of over 148 km. He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantt and Yesvantpur Junction railway station.

The PMO said PM Modi will also inaugurate the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) and will lay the foundation stone of Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multi-speciality Hospital at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru on Monday. He will also visit Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) in Bengaluru and inaugurate the new campus of BASE University and unveil a statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The prime minister will attend a public function at Maharaja's College Ground in Mysuru where he will lay the foundation stone of the coaching terminal at Naganahalli railway station and dedicate to the nation the 'Centre of Excellence for persons with communication disorders at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH). The PMO said he will also visit Sri Suttur Math and Sri Chamundeshwari Temple.