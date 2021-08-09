PM Modi to launch Ujjwala 2.0 on Aug 10; stove and first refill will be free; all details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Ujjwala 2.0 scheme on August 10 by handing over LPG connections to beneficiaries at Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. The PM will also interact with beneficiaries of the Ujjwala 2.0 scheme and address the nation. The one crore beneficiaries of the Ujjwala 2.0 scheme will get a free stove in addition to a free first refill. The paperwork has been minimised with an eye on migrants.

The second round of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) is being launched 18 months after the last connection was provided under Ujjwala 1.0, which was rolled out in May 2016.

How different is Ujjwala 2.0 from Ujjwala 1.0?

The Ujjwala 2.0 beneficiaries will be given a stove and the first refill, both free of cost. Apart from a provision for online applications, migrants can also now write a self-declaration form and get an LPG connection or opt for a separate gas connection. The cost of refill is approximately Rs 800.

In case of Ujjwala 1.0, beneficiaries were only offered a deposit-free LPG connection worth Rs 1,600, and an option to go for a zero interest loan from gas companies like Bharat Gas or Indane for the stove and the first refill.

The government plans to give 10 million new gas connections to the poor this financial year with the launch of the second phase of this scheme.

What does the minimised paperwork entail?

In Ujjwala 1.0, a beneficiary had to submit a ration card and proof of address to get enrolled. Migrants found it difficult to obtain connections and faced hardships as they could not provide the requisite address proof.

The Ujjwala 2.0 scheme has removed the enrolment barriers, making it simple for migrants. Now instead of an address proof, a self-declaration form will be accepted for a new connection. The new scheme has also done away with submission of ration cards.

Under the revised rules, the applicants will have to submit a simple Know Your Customer (KYC) form. The earlier requirement of a notary affidavit has been removed. Now, anyone can apply online through the dedicated portal, common service centres (CSCs), or through the nearest local gas agencies.

Govt's targets

The Ujjwala 1.0 scheme launched in May 2016 had a fixed target of providing LPG connections to five crore women across the country. This was later changed to eight crore. The new target was achieved in August 2019, seven months ahead of the target date.

In the Union Budget for FY 2021-22, the finance minister had announced a provision for an additional one crore LPG connections under the PMUY scheme to include low-income families who could not be covered under the first phase. With the launch of Ujjwala 2.0, these families will be covered in 2021-22.

Who benefits?

In 2018, seeing the success of the scheme, seven more categories were added that included scheduled castes/ scheduled tribes (SC/ST), beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), most backward classes (MBC), tea garden workers, forest dwellers and Islands inhabitants.

According to the Hindustan Times, two people aware of the scheme said, “Preference would be given to poor families belonging to the scheduled castes (SCs) and scheduled tribes (STs) and also to the families residing in areas with lower LPG penetration than the national or state average.”

How much does Ujjwala cost the exchequer?

Initially, the government had earmarked Rs 8,000 crore for five crore beneficiaries. This was increased to Rs 12,800 crore for eight crore beneficiaries, considering the environmental and health benefits. After implementing the PMUY across India, the national LPG coverage also increased from 61.9 percent to 99.99 percent as of July 2021.