  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

PM Modi to launch 'Transparent Taxation - Honouring the Honest' platform on Thursday

Updated : August 12, 2020 12:05 PM IST

The virtual event will be witnessed by various chambers of commerce, trade associations, chartered accountants' associations and "eminent" taxpayers, the statement issued on Wednesday said.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has carried out several major tax reforms in direct taxes in the recent years, the statement pointed out.
PM Modi to launch 'Transparent Taxation - Honouring the Honest' platform on Thursday

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Symphony Q1 net profit falls 94% to Rs 2 cr

Symphony Q1 net profit falls 94% to Rs 2 cr

Adani Ports shares gain over 3% after mixed Q1 earnings

Adani Ports shares gain over 3% after mixed Q1 earnings

Aurobindo Pharma Q1FY21 Earnings: Here's what to expect

Aurobindo Pharma Q1FY21 Earnings: Here's what to expect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement