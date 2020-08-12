India PM Modi to launch 'Transparent Taxation - Honouring the Honest' platform on Thursday Updated : August 12, 2020 12:05 PM IST The virtual event will be witnessed by various chambers of commerce, trade associations, chartered accountants' associations and "eminent" taxpayers, the statement issued on Wednesday said. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has carried out several major tax reforms in direct taxes in the recent years, the statement pointed out. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply