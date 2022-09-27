PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 29,000 crores during his two-day visit to Gujarat

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for various projects in the districts of Surat, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad and Ambaji.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be embarking on a two-day trip to his home state of Gujarat on September 29 and 30. The visit will entail the prime minister laying the foundation stones and inaugurating several projects across the state. PM Modi will inaugurate various development projects worth around Rs 29,000 crores.

“PM to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 29,000 crores in programmes spread across Surat, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad and Ambaji,” the Prime Minister’s office said in a press release.

PM Modi will first make his way to the city of Surat where he will be inaugurating various projects worth more than Rs 3,400 crores. The projects include water supply projects, drainage projects, Phase I of DREAM City, Biodiversity Park and as well as other works such as public infrastructure, heritage restoration, city bus / BRTS infrastructure, and electric vehicle infrastructure.

ALSO READ:

The prime minister would then head to Bhavnagar to inaugurate projects worth around Rs 5,200 crores. These projects include World’s First CNG Terminal and the brownfield port, along with the Regional Science Centre in Bhavnagar among others.

Heading to Ahmedabad, PM Modi will open the 36th National Games in Narendra Modi Stadium in the city. Some of the important projects that the PM will inaugurate include the Phase-I of the Ahmedabad Metro project and the Vande Bharat Express between Gandhinagar and Mumbai.

Finally, the prime minister will head over to Ambaji for inaugurating another Rs 7,200 crore worth of projects.

This will be the second visit of PM Modi to his home state in just over a month. He attended many programmes in Ahmedabad, Bhuj and Gandhinagar during his last visit on August 26-27. The PM’s visit comes just months ahead of the western state heading to state assembly elections.