The Secunderabad Railway Station redevelopment project is worth Rs. 720 crores. The railway station will get a complete makeover with an iconic station building and world-class passenger amenities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch developmental projects worth over Rs 11,355 crores during his visit to Telangana on April 8. He will flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express and lay the foundation stone for the renovation of Secunderabad station. He will also lay the foundation stone for a new AIIMS in Hyderabad and launch National Highway projects worth over Rs 7,850 crores.
Recommended ArticlesView All
RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control
Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
RBI MPC — rate hike pause is a “wait and watch” policy, but positive for bond markets
Apr 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Explained: Here's why the RBI rate hike pause is after 290 and not 250 bps
Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
RBI to allow pre-sanctioned credit lines via UPI — Here's what it means
Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
PM Modi’s schedule also includes the launch of 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) projects in the suburban section of Hyderabad as per the PMO’s statement. These projects are aimed to strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and provide a fast and convenient travel option for the twin city commuters respectively.
ALSO READ|
PM Modi will attend a public programme at Parade Ground in Hyderabad on April 8. He will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad. The project which is in line with his vision to strengthen the health infrastructure of the country will cost over Rs 1,350 crores.
The Secunderabad Railway Station redevelopment project is worth Rs. 720 crores. The railway station will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed station building.
The redeveloped station will have a double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities and multimodal connectivity for seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes of transport, the PMO said.
PM Modi will also inaugurate the project for doubling and electrification of Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar.
On the same day PM Modi will flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station and participate in the celebrations commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai. PM Modi will also inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Chennai Airport on Saturday.
The Prime Minister will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on April 8 and April 9.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!