The Secunderabad Railway Station redevelopment project is worth Rs. 720 crores. The railway station will get a complete makeover with an iconic station building and world-class passenger amenities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch developmental projects worth over Rs 11,355 crores during his visit to Telangana on April 8. He will flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express and lay the foundation stone for the renovation of Secunderabad station. He will also lay the foundation stone for a new AIIMS in Hyderabad and launch National Highway projects worth over Rs 7,850 crores.

PM Modi’s schedule also includes the launch of 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) projects in the suburban section of Hyderabad as per the PMO’s statement. These projects are aimed to strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and provide a fast and convenient travel option for the twin city commuters respectively.

ALSO READ|

PM Modi will attend a public programme at Parade Ground in Hyderabad on April 8. He will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad. The project which is in line with his vision to strengthen the health infrastructure of the country will cost over Rs 1,350 crores.

The Secunderabad Railway Station redevelopment project is worth Rs. 720 crores. The railway station will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed station building.

The redeveloped station will have a double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities and multimodal connectivity for seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes of transport, the PMO said.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the project for doubling and electrification of Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar.

ALSO READ | Karnataka elections 2023: Check full list of Congress candidates here

On the same day PM Modi will flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station and participate in the celebrations commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai. PM Modi will also inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Chennai Airport on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on April 8 and April 9.