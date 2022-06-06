PM Modi to launch the ‘Jan Samarth Portal’ today: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch the Jan Samarth Portal, the national portal for credit-linked government schemes, during the ‘Iconic Week Celebrations’ of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs at Vigyan Bhawan.

According to the PMO, the Jan Samarth Portal is a one-stop digital portal linking government credit schemes that directly connect beneficiaries to lenders.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a digital exhibition, which traces the journey of the two Ministries, Finance and Corporate Affairs, over the past eight years. He will also release a special series of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins which will have the logo of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) and will be identifiable to visually impaired persons as well.

What is the Jan Samarth Portal?

Jan Samarth Portal is a digital portal linking 13 credit linked government schemes on a single platform.

The portal will be used to get end-to-end coverage of all the processes and activities of all the linked schemes.

The portal uses smart analytics and technologies that provide guidance to beneficiaries for checking subsidy eligibility and the auto recommendation system recommends the suitable schemes as per beneficiary's requirements and credentials. The entire lending process is automated and based on digital verifications to make the process simple, speedy, and hassle-free.

Jan Samarth Portal has multiple integrations with UIDAI, CBDT, NSDL, LGD etc. to make the processes smooth for both beneficiaries and lenders. The Jan Samarth Portal enables beneficiaries to choose from multiple options offered by various member lending institutes present on the portal. The platform currently has over 10 nodal agencies and over 125 lenders on board.

How to apply for loan?

Currently, there are four loan categories -- education loan, business activity loan, livelihood loan and agriculture infrastructure loan.

Beneficiaries first need to check their eligibility by providing answers to few simple questions under the selected loan category.

If eligible, then they can proceed to providing their details and required documents.

Once the details are submitted, beneficiaries will be recommended a selection of schemes based on their needs and they may proceed to apply online for the selected scheme to receive digital approval.