Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his home state Gujarat along with Tamil Nadu in a two-day trip that will see him inaugurate several projects in both states. The PM will visit the GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec) City, a business district in Ahmedabad, on July 29 to launch several programmes, including the India International Bullion Exchange.

PM Modi will first make his way to Gadhoda Chowki, Sabarkantha, to inaugurate the multiple projects of Sabar Dairy. The projects, worth over Rs 1,000 crore, include a powder plant with a capacity of 120 million tonnes per day (MTPD), an aseptic milk packaging plant with a capacity of three lakh litre of milk per day, and the Sabar cheese and whey drying plant project.

“These projects will empower local farmers and milk producers and increase their income. This will also give a boost to the rural economy in the region,” the Prime Minister's Office said.

PM Modi will be in GIFT City the next day on July 29, where he is will lay the foundation stone for the headquarters of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). IFSCA is a statutory authority established by the government of India, responsible for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India.

PM Modi will also be launching the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX), the country’s first International Bullion Exchange, as well as NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, a collaboration between NSE's subsidiary in the IFSC and Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX). It will use the Connect framework to provide a liquidity pool for NIFTY products in GIFT City.