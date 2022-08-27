    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    PM Modi to launch 'Atal Bridge' in Gujarat: Key things to know

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The PM called it an “exemplary landmark of the Sabarmati Riverfront!”

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day trip to his home state of Gujarat during which he will inaugurate several projects including the Smriti Van Bhuj Memorial, built to mark the devastating 2001 Bhuj earthquakes, and the Suzuki Motor Gujarat Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Facility, which will be manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles. However, the inauguration of the Atal foot overbridge across the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad will be the highlight of his visit.
     PM Modi’s 2-day visit to Gujarat from today; to inaugurate Smriti Van, Khadi Utsav and Suzuki Plan
    The PM called it an “exemplary landmark of the Sabarmati Riverfront!”
     
    The 300-metre foot overbridge is located between the Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge. The bridge will connect a flower garden on one end and the planned arts and culture centre on the other bank.
     
    Atal Bridge has been built with an eye-catching design and the LED lighting will work as an aesthetic attraction. The 14 m wide bridge is built using 2,600 metric tonnes of steel pipes. The roof of the bridge is made from colourful fabric with viewing windows allowing pedestrians to watch the riverfront over the Sabarmati River.
    The Atal Bridge allows pedestrians as well as cyclists to approach either walkway – the lower and upper walkways – of the riverfront in order to cross it. The bridge will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after addressing the gathering for the ‘Khadi Utsav’.
    “From the same venue, the prime minister will inaugurate the foot overbridge built by the Amdavad Municipal Corporation and named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” a state government release read.
     
