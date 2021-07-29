PM Modi to launch academic credit bank, other initiatives on 1st anniversary of NEP 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will roll out multiple initiatives to mark the first anniversary of ambitious National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Modi will address the nation today and list steps thatare taken for its implementation.

"The PM will address policymakers in the domain of education and skill development, students, teachers, across the country on July 29, via video conferencing, to mark the completion of one year of reforms under the National Education Policy 2020,” the Centre said in an official statement.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “The NEP, 2020, is a guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic, and for building strong foundations for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. On July 29, on the completion of 1 year of reforms under the NEP, PM Shri Narendra Modi will address the nation.”

The NEP initiatives to be rolled out today include Academic Bank of Credit that will provide multiple entries and exit options for students in higher education, first-year engineering programmes in regional languages, guidelines for the 'internationalisation' of higher education, and introducing Indian Sign Language as a subject at the secondary level, among others.

The provision of 'Academic Bank of Credit' will be rolled out for students of more than 290 top institutions from the current academic year 2021-22 onwards. Reports said all institutions in the top 100 of the National Institutional Ranking Framework and those given an 'A' grade under the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) will be allowed to participate in the credit transfer system.

Modi is expected to roll out Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play-based school preparation module for Class 1 students, which was recommended by the NEP. It assumes greater significance at a time when the closure of pre-schools, nurseries and anganwadis means that most primary students have not stepped into a physical classroom.

A competency-based assessment framework for Classes 3, 5 and 8 will also be announced for students of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

The event may also witness the launch of the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and the National Education Technology Forum (NETF).

However, no official announcement has been made regarding the rollout of other promised NEP initiatives — like the setting up of the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI), four-year undergraduate degree, and the common university entrance test, among others.

NEP 2020 replaces the National Policy on Education framed in 1986. The 1986 policy was amended in 1992 but it largely remained the same.