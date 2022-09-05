PM Modi to interact with winners of the 'National Award to Teachers' today

By CNBCTV18.com

This year for the awards, 45 teachers from across the country have been selected through an online three-stage process.

On Teacher’s Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of National Awards to Teachers, 2022 at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg at 4:30 pm.

The National Awards to Teachers accords public recognition to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools across the country.

As per a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have improved the quality of school education and enriched the lives of their students.

This year, 45 teachers have been selected from across the country through a transparent online three-stage process for the National Awards.

President Draupadi Murmu will confer “National Awards to Teachers 2022” to the selected awardees. These teachers are from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana and other regions.

Earlier, President Draupadi Murmu greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers’ Day via a message that said, “On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, I extend my warm wishes to all the teachers in our country," reported Live Mint.

The event will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi and Doordarshan will telecast it live along with Swayam Prabha Channels of the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Education organises the function at Vigyan Bhawan on September 5 every year to confer awards to the best teachers in the country.