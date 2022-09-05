    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    PM Modi to interact with winners of the 'National Award to Teachers' today

    PM Modi to interact with winners of the 'National Award to Teachers' today

    PM Modi to interact with winners of the 'National Award to Teachers' today
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    This year for the awards, 45 teachers from across the country have been selected through an online three-stage process.

    On Teacher’s Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of National Awards to Teachers, 2022 at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg at 4:30 pm.
    The National Awards to Teachers accords public recognition to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools across the country.
    As per a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have improved the quality of school education and enriched the lives of their students.
    ALSO READ: 
    Teachers Day 2022: PM Modi pays homage to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
    This year, 45 teachers have been selected from across the country through a transparent online three-stage process for the National Awards.
    President Draupadi Murmu will confer “National Awards to Teachers 2022” to the selected awardees. These teachers are from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana and other regions.
    Earlier, President Draupadi Murmu greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers’ Day via a message that said, “On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, I extend my warm wishes to all the teachers in our country," reported Live Mint.
    ALSO READ:  PM Modi unveils new ensign of Indian Navy: What is its history and why is it changing?
    The event will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi and Doordarshan will telecast it live along with Swayam Prabha Channels of the Ministry of Education.
    The Ministry of Education organises the function at Vigyan Bhawan on September 5 every year to confer awards to the best teachers in the country.
     
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

    Tags

    DoordarshanDraupadi MurmuNational Award winnerPM ModiTeachers' Day

    Previous Article

    Bengaluru rains live updates | Heavy waterlogging, traffic snarls disrupt normal lives after incessant rainfall

    Next Article

    Cyrus Mistry wasn't wearing seat belt, car was over speeding — Maharashtra police reveals details of accident

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng