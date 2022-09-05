    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with winners of 'National Awards to Teachers' on September 5
    By PTI

    The National Awards to Teachers accord public recognition to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools. For the award this year, 45 teachers from across the country were selected through a rigorous and transparent online three-stage process.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with winners of the National Awards to Teachers, 2022 on Teachers’ Day on Monday, according to his office.
    "The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education, but also enriched the lives of their students," a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.
    "On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of National Awards to Teachers, 2022 at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on September 5, 2022 at 4:30 pm," it said.
    The National Awards to Teachers accord public recognition to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools. For the award this year, 45 teachers from across the country were selected through a rigorous and transparent online three-stage process. .
