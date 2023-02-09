English
PM Modi to inaugurate two Vande Bharat Express trains in Mumbai; check routes

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 9, 2023 2:40:35 PM IST (Published)

The trains will run on the Mumbai-Pune-Solapur and Mumbai-Nashik Road-Sainagar Shirdi routes. Tickets for Solapur from Mumbai will be Rs 965 for CC and Rs 1,970 for EC. The ticket from Mumbai to Pune may be around Rs 560 for CC and Rs 1,135 for EC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two more Vande Bharat Express trains on Friday. PM Modi will inaugurate the two semi-high-speed trains at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The trains will run on the Mumbai-Pune-Solapur and Mumbai-Nashik Road-Sainagar Shirdi routes.

The Mumbai police have banned drones, microlight aircraft, balloons, paragliders, etc in areas like Airport PS, Sahar PS, Colaba PS, MRA Marg PS, MIDC PS and Andheri PS.
The Mumbai-Pune-Solapur route will pass through Dadar, Kalyan, Pune, and Kurduwadi and covers a total distance of approximately 455 km. The train is expected to complete the journey within 6.35 hours and passengers only looking to travel between Mumbai and Pune can complete that leg of the journey within just 3 hours.
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express trains in Mumbai — flying activities banned during the visit
Tickets for Solapur from Mumbai will be Rs 965 for CC and Rs 1,970 for EC, reported DNA. The ticket from Mumbai to Pune may be around Rs 560 for CC and Rs 1,135 for EC, reported Times Now.
The train will improve connectivity between pilgrimage centres like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur, and Alandi near Pune.
The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi route will pass through Dadar, Thane, and Nashik Road stations. The total distance covered by the route is approximately 340 km which the indigenously made semi-high-speed express is expected to cover within just 5.24 hours. The express train will connect important pilgrimage sites like Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Singnapur.
Vande Bharat Express trains are 16-coach long semi-high-speed trains designed in India. The trains are capable of accelerating to 160 kmph in under 140 seconds. The trains come with state-of-the-art features for passenger comfort, including passenger information, climate management and multimedia systems.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
