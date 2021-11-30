PM Modi to inaugurate thought leadership forum on FinTech on Dec 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the InFinity Forum, a thought leadership forum on FinTech, on December 3 via video conferencing. The Prime Minister's Office said the event is being hosted by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) under the aegis of the Government of India in collaboration with GIFT City and Bloomberg on December 3 and 4. Indonesia, South Africa and the UK are partner countries in the first edition of the forum.

The forum will bring together the leading minds of the world in policy, business and technology to discuss and come up with actionable insight into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the FinTech industry for inclusive growth and serving humanity at large. The PMO said the agenda of the forum will focus on the theme of 'Beyond', with various sub-themes including FinTech beyond boundaries, with governments and businesses focussing beyond the geographical boundaries in the development of global stack to promote financial inclusiveness; FinTech beyond Finance, by having convergence with emerging areas such as SpaceTech, GreenTech and AgriTech to drive sustainable development. It will also include FinTech Beyond Next, with focus on how quantum computing could impact the nature of Fintech industry in the future and promote new opportunities.