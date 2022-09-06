By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The inaugural function of revamped Central Vista Project is scheduled to be held at the C-Hexagon. A number of roads will be closed for general traffic from 6 pm to 9 pm on September 8 as a large number of VVIPs and invitees are expected to attend the function.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate on September 8, Thursday. Traffic restrictions will be put in place in parts of central Delhi for the high-profile event.

The Delhi Police has requested the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to issue an advisory to the ministries and departments to direct non-essential staff to work from home, encourage maximum employees to use public transport and close offices after lunch on September 7, Wednesday, the officials said.

The inaugural function is scheduled to be held at the C-Hexagon. A number of roads will be closed for general traffic from 6 pm to 9 pm on September 8 as a large number of VVIPs and invitees are expected to attend the function.

In Pics | A look at revamped Central Vista Avenue

"The inauguration of Central Vista under Amrit Mahotsav on September 8 shall witness huge participation particularly by children who would enjoy and witness the grand event. Delhi Traffic Police has made special arrangements for the convenience of public," the traffic police tweeted.

The inauguration of Central Vista under #AmritMahotsav on Sept 08, 2022 shall witness huge participation particularly by children who would enjoy and witness the grand event.#DelhiTrafficPolice has made special arrangements for the convenience of public.#DelhiTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/P1H7zvXh8Y — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 6, 2022

Visitors will not be allowed on the stretch from India Gate to Man Singh Road. After being closed for 20 months, the entire stretch will be thrown open to the general public on September 9. There will be a heavy deployment of policemen and security guards on the revamped stretch to prevent theft or damage to the newly installed facilities.

Around 80 security guards will keep an eye on the stretch, the officials said.

With inputs from PTI