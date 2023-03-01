PM Modi to inaugurate Raisina Dialogue 2023 on March 2: All you need to know

The Raisina Dialogue is an annual conference organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation. Since its foundation, the Raisina Dialogue has emerged as a leading global conference on international affairs.

The 8th edition of India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geostrategy, the Raisina Dialogue, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2. The Ministry of External Affairs along with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) is organising the event from March 2 to 4.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will be the chief guest of the inaugural session.

Participants

The Raisina Dialogue 2023 will see the participation of representatives from over 100 countries including ministers, former heads of state and heads of government, military commanders, captains of the industry, technology leaders, academia, journalists, scholars on strategic affairs, experts from leading think tanks, and youth.

The 2023 edition of the dialogue assumes special significance as it is being organised against the backdrop of India's G20 Presidency.

What is the Raisina Dialogue?

The Raisina Dialogue is an annual conference on geopolitics and geostrategy which aims to address issues affecting the global community. The event takes its name from Raisina Hill, which is used as a metonym for the seat of the government of India.

ALSO READ | Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit India to attend Raisina Dialogue

Since its foundation, the Raisina Dialogue has emerged as a leading global conference on international affairs featuring the participation of heads of state, ministers, journalists, academics and researchers from across the globe.

The first Raisina Dialogue was held in 2016, in which over 100 representatives from over 35 countries spoke on the theme, “Asia: Regional and Global Connectivity”.

The theme for the 8th Edition of Raisina Dialogue 2023

The theme for the 2023 edition of the Raisina Dialogue is “Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: Lighthouse In The Tempest?”

This year, over the course of three days, over 250 decision-makers and thought leaders of the world will engage in 100 conversations of various formats.

As per a TOI report, the discussions will deliberate over five thematic pillars:

(i) Neo Insurgence: Geographies, Domains, Ambitions.

(ii) Amoral Mosaic: Contest, Cooperate or Cancel.

(iii) Chaotic Codes: Sovereignty, Security, Society.

(iv) Pernicious Passports: Climate, Commons, Citizens.

(v) Grey Rhinos: Democracies, Dependencies and Debt Traps.

Over 2500 participants are expected to join the dialogue in person and the proceedings would reach millions across various digital platforms.