PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 14,500 crore in poll-bound Gujarat; check details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini On Sunday, PM Modi will declare Modhera village as the country’s first 24x7 solar-powered village.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting his home state of Gujarat from October 9 to 11, before making his way to Madhya Pradesh. During his Gujarat tour, PM Modi will visit Modhera, Amod, Ahmedabad and Jamnagar before heading to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

On the first day of the trip, the prime minister will be in Modhera, where he will declare the village as the country’s first 24x7 solar-powered village. Modhera’s adoption of solar power “realises the Prime Minister’s vision of solarization of the sun-temple town of Modhera. It involved developing a Ground Mounted Solar power plant and more than 1,300 Rooftop solar systems on residential & Government buildings, all integrated with Battery Energy storage system (BESS),” said an official release.

ALSO READ:

PM Modi will also be laying the foundation stones for projects worth Rs Rs 3,900 crore, including a water treatment plant, a new automated milk powder plant and a UHT milk carton plant at Dudhsagar Dairy; Redevelopment & Reconstruction of General Hospital Mehsana; and Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for Mehsana and other districts of North Gujarat among others in the poll-bound state.

The prime minister would then head to Amod, Bharuch where he would lay down the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 8,000 crore. These projects include the Bulk Drug Park at Jambusar, the Deep Sea Pipeline Project at Dahej, Phase 1 of Ankleshwar Airport, the development of Multilevel Industrial Sheds at Ankleshwar and Panoli, the four Tribal Industrial Parks, and the Hydrazine Hydrate Plant at Dahej among others.

In Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister will be laying the foundation stone of Civil Hospital Asarwa worth Rs 1,300 crore and in Jamnagar, he will inaugurate irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,460 crore.