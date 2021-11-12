PM Modi to inaugurate India’s 1st world-class train station on Nov 15; all you need to know

India will get its first world-class train terminus when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Habibganj railway station in Madhya Pradesh on November 15.

The railway station in Bhopal has been revamped under a public-private partnership model with the Bansal Group at a cost of around Rs 450 crore.

According to the Railways Ministry, the renovation was done by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) on the lines of Germany's Heidelberg railway station.

"It has been redeveloped as a model station. It is a pilot project of Indian Railways. The project has two parts: One is the station part and the other is the commercial part. Twenty-four hours monitoring of the station will be done from the command and control centre," Abu Asif, Project Director of Habibganj Redevelopment, told news agency ANI.

The terminal will have 160 CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. The open concourse will have a seating arrangement for 700-1,100 passengers.

Apart from this, the station will have airport-like facilities such as separate arrival and departure gates, lounges, food courts, dormitories and retiring rooms, lifts, escalators and travelators, VIP lounge and parking facilities. The station will also have an entertainment zone, kids zone and retail zone, ANI reported. It will be equipped to support wheelchair-bound passengers.

Information about the departure and arrival of trains will be displayed in different languages on the boards installed at the station.

To ensure safety of the passengers, the railway station will be equipped with the latest security features such as fire safety equipment, supervisory control and data acquisition, PA systems, scanning machines, access control, and modern signage.

According to media reports, the station has been revamped following the LEED ‘Green Building’ norms, using energy-efficient equipment, solar energy and wastewater treatment for reuse.

Later, the station will get a souvenir shop, which will stock tribal art paintings.

The station will sport pictures of heritage sites of Madhya Pradesh like the Sanchi Stupa, Birla Mandir, Bhim Baithika, Bhojpur Temples and Tawa Dam.

The Indian Railways is also redeveloping the Gandhinagar train terminus under a special purpose vehicle (SPV), Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development. The Gujarat state government and the IRSDC hold equity in the SPV in the ratio of 74:26.

