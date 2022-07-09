Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the eastern state of Jharkhand on July 12 to lay the foundation stones of various developmental projects. He will also address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna, on the same day.

PM Modi will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore in Deoghar, a holy city and a famous pilgrimage site in Jharkhand. As per a release shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will inaugurate the much-awaited Deoghar Airport, constructed at an estimated cost of around ₹400 crores.

The new projects in Jharkhand are a step towards boosting infrastructure development, enhancing connectivity and giving an impetus to ease of living in the region. They will help significantly in socio-economic prosperity in the region, the PMO said.

According to officials, the Deoghar airport is ready to become the second international airport in Jharkhand after the Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi. It is all set to be operational as two flight run trials have been successful.

The airport has come up on 657 acres of land at a cost of ₹ 401 crore with a 2500m long runway that can handle landing and takeoff of Airbus planes (A320). It has a 5,130 square feet terminal building with six check-in counters that can handle 200 passengers at a time, as per the release.

Last week, senior officials from Union and Jharkhand governments, including the Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal, AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar, Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, DGP Neeraj Sinha and other top officers took stock of the completed work and ongoing works in the airport premises.

The terminal building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakh passengers annually. The prime minister will dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and operation theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar.

After launching the projects, he will pay obeisance at the Lord Shiva temple in Deoghar and perform darshan and pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, the PMO said.

The projects to be inaugurated also include the development of two large pilgrimage congregation halls with a capacity of 2,000 pilgrims each, Jalsar lake front development and Shivganga Pond development scheme among others. The new amenities will further enrich the tourism experience for lakhs of devotees who visit Baba Baidyanath Dham, the PMO added.

Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple road projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore and various energy infrastructure projects of around Rs 3,000 crore for the region. He will also launch several rail projects.