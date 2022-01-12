PM Modi to inaugurate 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 11 new government medical colleges across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (January 12, 2022).

The new medical colleges are being built at an estimated cost of about Rs 4000 crore, out of which nearly Rs 2,145 crore has been provided by the central government and the rest by the Tamil Nadu government. The inauguration event will be held at 4 PM via video conferencing.

The institutions are located in Virudhunagar, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri districts.

"The new medical colleges, with cumulative capacity of 1,450 seats, are being established under the Centrally Sponsored scheme of ’Establishing of New Medical Colleges attached with existing district/referral hospital’," according to a PMO statement.

At 4 PM tomorrow, 12th January, 11 new medical colleges will be inaugurated in Tamil Nadu. These medical colleges will augment health infrastructure and ensure affordable healthcare to the people of Tamil Nadu. https://t.co/s1JWwelAo3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2022

Under the scheme, medical colleges are established in districts, which do not have either a government or private medical college.

Also Read:

PM Modi will also inaugurate the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai. The establishment of a new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and promote classical languages, it said.

The new campus is fully funded by the central government and is built at a cost of Rs 24 crore. CICT, which was operating from a rented building so far, will now operate from a new 3 storey campus. The new campus is equipped with a spacious library, an e-library, seminar halls and a multimedia hall.

The new campus will provide an efficient working environment for the institute in its pursuit of promoting classical Tamil across the world.