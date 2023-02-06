PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express trains in Mumbai — flying activities banned during visit

In the wake of the Prime Minister’s visit to flag off Vande Bharat Express trains, the Mumbai police have banned all drones and flying activities near Airport PS, Sahar PS, Colaba PS, MRA Marg PS, MIDC PS and Andheri PS,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch the Vande Bharat Express train on February 10. As per reports, two Vande Bharat Express trains are likely to be launched on the Mumbai-Shirdi and Mumbai-Solapur routes.

These trains will provide easy connectivity to popular pilgrimage towns in Maharashtra, The Times of India reported.

ALSO READ:

In the wake of the Prime Minister’s visit, the Mumbai police have banned all drones and flying activities near Airport PS, Sahar PS, Colaba PS, MRA Marg PS, MIDC PS and Andheri PS, ANI reported.

Maharashtra| PM Modi to inaugurate Vande Bharat Express in Mumbai on 10th February. In the wake of PM’s visit, drones & flying activities banned in the jurisdiction of Airport PS, Sahar PS, Colaba PS, MRA Marg PS, MIDC PS & Andheri PS pic.twitter.com/W8BkVDMNuE — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

The new Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Solapur will run through the Bhor Ghat (located in the Karjat and Khandala on the way to Pune) and is expected to cover a distance of approximately 455 km in 6.35 hours.

The Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express is expected to run through the Thal Ghat which is in the Kasara area near Mumbai and it will cover a distance of approximately 340 km in 5.25 hours.

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw had shared videos of the soon-to-be-introduced new Vande Bharat Express trains.

#AamchiVande In a first, Vande Bharat navigates through two steepest ghats of India. pic.twitter.com/oe1Ro7hpyz— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 4, 2023

The two new Vande Bharat Express trains had been undergoing trials in the hilly (ghat) sections on these routes to test their parking brakes.

The two trains are advanced versions of the Vande Bharat Express as they are much lighter and capable of reaching higher speeds in lesser time.

ALSO READ: Centre clears appointment of five new Supreme Court judges recommended by the collegium

The indigenously designed Vande Bharat Express trains are equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities and they will provide a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience to rail users. The introduction of the trains is expected to boost tourism in the region as well.