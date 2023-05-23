PM Modi to flag off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Express on May 25

The Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to just four and a half hours from the current six hours.

Uttarakhand is set to get its first Vande Bharat Express train this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will flag off the train virtually on May 25. This new Vande Bharat Express train will be operated on the Delhi-Dehradun route. The Vande Bharat Express running on the Delhi-Dehradun route will have eight coaches. All eight coaches will be chair cars.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted that the Vande Bharat Express in Uttarakhand will start a new chapter in the state’s growth story. He also thanked PM Modi on behalf of all the people of Uttarakhand.

The train will leave Dehradun at 7:00 AM and arrive at Delhi’s Anand Vihar railway station at 11:30 AM. On the return journey, the Vande Bharat Express will depart Anand Vihar at 5:50 PM and reach Dehradun at 10:20 PM. The stops of the Vande Bharat Express will include Hindon Cabin, Haridwar, Tapri, Meerut, and Ghaziabad.

Currently, the travel time for the New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi is 6 hours and 10 minutes.

Although the fares of the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express train are not final yet, passengers can expect the train fares to be 1.2 per cent more than Shatabdi. While the AC chair car fares could be around Rs 1,055, an executive class ticket could be priced at Rs 1,615.

Earlier this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the highest-ever capital outlay for the Indian Railways in the Union Budget 2023-24 at Rs 2.40 lakh crore. The Railways is currently focused on building production capacity in order to produce up to three Vande Bharat trains per week by the end of the next fiscal year.

The indigenously designed train sets of Vande Bharat Express come with state-of-the-art passenger amenities like bio-toilets, automatic sliding doors and GPS-based information systems. The newer version of this train, Vande Bharat 2.0, is an advanced iteration of the earlier model and can attain a speed of 0 to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds, and a maximum speed of up to 180 km per hour.