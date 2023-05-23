PM Modi to flag off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Express on May 25

The Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to just four and a half hours from the current six hours.

Uttarakhand is set to get its first Vande Bharat Express train this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will flag off the train virtually on May 25. This new Vande Bharat Express train will be operated on the Delhi-Dehradun route. The Vande Bharat Express running on the Delhi-Dehradun route will have eight coaches. All eight coaches will be chair cars.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted that the Vande Bharat Express in Uttarakhand will start a new chapter in the state’s growth story. He also thanked PM Modi on behalf of all the people of Uttarakhand.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के कुशल नेतृत्व में उत्तराखण्ड की विकास यात्रा में एक नया अध्याय जुड़ने जा रहा है। 25 मई के दिन प्रधानमंत्री जी के कर कमलों से उत्तराखण्ड को 'वंदे भारत ट्रेन' की सौगात मिलने जा रही है, जो कि देहरादून से नई दिल्ली के बीच चलेगी। इस…— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) May 19, 2023

