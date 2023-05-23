English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsPM Modi to flag off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Express on May 25

PM Modi to flag off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Express on May 25

PM Modi to flag off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Express on May 25
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 12:31:24 PM IST (Published)

The Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to just four and a half hours from the current six hours.

Uttarakhand is set to get its first Vande Bharat Express train this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will flag off the train virtually on May 25. This new Vande Bharat Express train will be operated on the Delhi-Dehradun route. The Vande Bharat Express running on the Delhi-Dehradun route will have eight coaches. All eight coaches will be chair cars.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted that the Vande Bharat Express in Uttarakhand will start a new chapter in the state’s growth story. He also thanked PM Modi on behalf of all the people of Uttarakhand.
The Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to just four and a half hours from the present six hours.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X