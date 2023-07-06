The semi-high-speed train will cover the 302 km distance in just 4 hours and 15 minutes at an average speed of 70 km per hour. The ticket price for the chair car has been fixed at Rs 724 per person, while for the executive class, the ticket cost will be Rs 1470.
Uttar Pradesh is going to get its second Vande Bharat Express on July 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the 25th Vande Bharat Express on Friday.
As per the schedule released by the Indian Railways, the train will run six days a week except on Saturdays. The semi-high-speed train will cover the 302 km distance in just 4 hours and 15 minutes at an average speed of 70 km per hour.
The new Vande Bharat Express train will consist of eight well-equipped coaches. The train will offer a superior travelling experience with comfort and convenience throughout the journey. The passengers will be provided with infotainment screens, CCTV cameras, and bio-toilets, among other amenities onboard.
It will depart from Gorakhpur at 6:05 AM and reach Lucknow at 10:20 AM. While returning, the Vande Bharat Express will depart from Lucknow at 7:15 PM and reach Gorakhpur at 11:25 PM. On both sides, the train will have two stoppages at Basti and Ayodhya Junction.
Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express ticket price
The ticket price for the chair car has been fixed at Rs 724 per person, while for the executive class, the ticket cost will be Rs 1470. The tickets can be booked online on the official website of IRCTC at irctc.co.in or offline at the railway station. This fare will include meals and snacks with tea during the journey.
Although the semi-high-speed train will be inaugurated on July 7 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gorakhpur station, but the regular service will begin on July 9.
Recently, PM Narendra Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains in June last week. The five expresses were the Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho- Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Threads explained: How is the new Meta app different from Twitter? Steps to install, verification and privacy
Jul 6, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Online Gaming — here's how critical a conducive taxation regime is for user safety
Jul 6, 2023 IST6 Min Read
World View | 23rd SCO Summit — no doubt, its relevance is sustained but terrorism may undermine it
Jul 6, 2023 IST7 Min Read
A clarion call for the Uniform Civil Code and the tribal resistance
Jul 5, 2023 IST5 Min Read