The semi-high-speed train will cover the 302 km distance in just 4 hours and 15 minutes at an average speed of 70 km per hour. The ticket price for the chair car has been fixed at Rs 724 per person, while for the executive class, the ticket cost will be Rs 1470.

Uttar Pradesh is going to get its second Vande Bharat Express on July 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the 25th Vande Bharat Express on Friday.

As per the schedule released by the Indian Railways, the train will run six days a week except on Saturdays. The semi-high-speed train will cover the 302 km distance in just 4 hours and 15 minutes at an average speed of 70 km per hour.

The new Vande Bharat Express train will consist of eight well-equipped coaches. The train will offer a superior travelling experience with comfort and convenience throughout the journey. The passengers will be provided with infotainment screens, CCTV cameras, and bio-toilets, among other amenities onboard.

It will depart from Gorakhpur at 6:05 AM and reach Lucknow at 10:20 AM. While returning, the Vande Bharat Express will depart from Lucknow at 7:15 PM and reach Gorakhpur at 11:25 PM. On both sides, the train will have two stoppages at Basti and Ayodhya Junction.

Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express ticket price

The ticket price for the chair car has been fixed at Rs 724 per person, while for the executive class, the ticket cost will be Rs 1470. The tickets can be booked online on the official website of IRCTC at irctc.co.in or offline at the railway station. This fare will include meals and snacks with tea during the journey.

Although the semi-high-speed train will be inaugurated on July 7 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gorakhpur station, but the regular service will begin on July 9.