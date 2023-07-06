The semi-high-speed train will cover the 302 km distance in just 4 hours and 15 minutes at an average speed of 70 km per hour. The ticket price for the chair car has been fixed at Rs 724 per person, while for the executive class, the ticket cost will be Rs 1470.

Uttar Pradesh is going to get its second Vande Bharat Express on July 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the 25th Vande Bharat Express on Friday.

As per the schedule released by the Indian Railways, the train will run six days a week except on Saturdays. The semi-high-speed train will cover the 302 km distance in just 4 hours and 15 minutes at an average speed of 70 km per hour.