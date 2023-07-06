CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsPM Modi to flag off Gorakhpur Lucknow Vande Bharat Express on July 7: Check route, ticket price

PM Modi to flag off Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express on July 7: Check route, ticket price

PM Modi to flag off Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express on July 7: Check route, ticket price
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 7:11:10 PM IST (Published)

The semi-high-speed train will cover the 302 km distance in just 4 hours and 15 minutes at an average speed of 70 km per hour. The ticket price for the chair car has been fixed at Rs 724 per person, while for the executive class, the ticket cost will be Rs 1470.

Uttar Pradesh is going to get its second Vande Bharat Express on July 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the 25th Vande Bharat Express on Friday.

As per the schedule released by the Indian Railways, the train will run six days a week except on Saturdays. The semi-high-speed train will cover the 302 km distance in just 4 hours and 15 minutes at an average speed of 70 km per hour.
The new Vande Bharat Express train will consist of eight well-equipped coaches. The train will offer a superior travelling experience with comfort and convenience throughout the journey. The passengers will be provided with infotainment screens, CCTV cameras, and bio-toilets, among other amenities onboard.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X