PM Modi to flag off five Vande Bharat trains on June 27: Check routes, timings and other key details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains simultaneously on Tuesday, June 27. Out of the five, two trains will be launched in Madhya Pradesh, one in South India, one in Bihar-Jharkhand, and the last one will be the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express. After tomorrow’s launch, the total number of Vande Bharat Express trains in the country will reach 23.

This is the first time that five Vande Bharat trains will be flagged off on the same day. However, the inaugural ceremony is likely to be a relatively austere event in view of the Odisha train tragedy.

Routes, travel time and details of the five Vande Bharat Trains

The trains will be launched on the Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur, Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal)-Indore, Patna-Ranchi, KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad, and Mumbai CSMT- Goa (Madgaon) routes.

The Bhopal -Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week connecting Bhopal and Jabalpur. The train will cover a distance of 331 km in 4.5 hours and halt at three stations, Narsinghpur, Piparia, and Narmadapuram.

The Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express train will depart from Bhopal at 7:25 PM and reach Indore at 22:30 PM. On its return journey, the train will leave from Indore at 6:30 AM and reach Bhopal at 9:35 AM. On both sides, the train will have only one stoppage at Ujjain.

The Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express train will leave Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna station in Bengaluru at 5:45 AM. The train will cover 490 km in 6 hours and 13 minutes to reach the Dharwad Railway station at 11:58 AM. The train will halt at three railway stations, Yesvantpur Junction, Davangare, and SSS Hubbali.

The Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the first of the semi-high-speed trains for Jharkhand and Bihar. The train will be operated and maintained by the East Central Railway zone.

It will cover a distance of more than 410 km in less than six hours passing through stations of Tatisilwai, BIT Mesra, Barkakana, and Hazaribagh. The route is regarded as one of the most dense routes of the Indian Railways.

The train will cover a distance of 586 km in 7 hours and 15 minutes halting at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, and Thivim railway stations.