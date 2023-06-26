PM Modi to flag off five Vande Bharat trains on June 27: Check routes, timings and other key details

This will be the first time that Indian Railways organises the inauguration of five of the Vande Bharat Express trains simultaneously. The inaugural ceremony is likely to be a relatively austere event in view of the Odisha train tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains simultaneously on Tuesday, June 27. Out of the five, two trains will be launched in Madhya Pradesh, one in South India, one in Bihar-Jharkhand, and the last one will be the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express. After tomorrow’s launch, the total number of Vande Bharat Express trains in the country will reach 23.

This is the first time that five Vande Bharat trains will be flagged off on the same day. However, the inaugural ceremony is likely to be a relatively austere event in view of the Odisha train tragedy.

Routes, travel time and details of the five Vande Bharat Trains

The trains will be launched on the Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur, Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal)-Indore, Patna-Ranchi, KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad, and Mumbai CSMT- Goa (Madgaon) routes.