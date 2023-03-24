PM Modi to flag off first Vande Bharat train of Northeast in April 

The new Vande Bharat train will connect Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri. It will be able to run at a maximum speed of 110 km per hour, an official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the first Vande Bharat Express of northeast on April 14. The train will connect Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri, a senior official of Indian railways said on Friday.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has already begun preparatory work for the grand launch of the fastest train of India in this region.

"Yes, it is true that Vande Bharat Express will be launched soon in the northeast. We are targeting April 14 to launch this special train when the Prime Minister will be visiting Guwahati," the official told PTI.

During his visit to Guwahati on April 14, PM Modi will also attend a Bihu performance by 11,140 dancers and drummers, in their attempt to register it as the 'largest recital of the folk dance form' in Guinness World Records.

PM may also flag off the new service to the state during the visit, according to the official. The NFR, at present, runs Vande Bharat Express only between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, both in West Bengal. The prestigious Vande Bharat Express will reach Rangpo in Sikkim by December, 2024, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on March 6.

The Vande Bharat Express has a maximum commercial speed of 160 km per hour. The speed exceeded 180 km per hour during testing. However the train is operated at a maximum speed of 130 km per hour, as most Indian tracks are not capable of supporting such high speeds.

The new Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri train will be able to run at a maximum speed of 110 km per hour, an NFR official said, adding that speed taken by a train depends on the rolling stock capacity, which is very high in Vande Bharat Express, and the track capacity.

