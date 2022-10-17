PM Modi to distribute PMJAY-MA Yojana Ayushman cards in Gujarat today

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Modi will attend the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana - Ma Amrutam (PMJAY-MA) programme via video conference at 4 pm. He will also interact with three beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the distribution of PMJAY-MA Yojana Ayushman cards in Gujarat today to ensure beneficiaries receive coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for primary, secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

PM Modi will attend the programme via video conference at 4 pm. He will also interact with the beneficiaries, a statement by the government said. The programme, organised in Gujarat’s capital Gandhinagar, will be attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also participate in the event virtually, while state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel will be present at the programme, news agency PTI reported.

ALSO READ:

Integration of two schemes

As the chief minister of Gujarat, PM Modi introduced the Mukhyamantri Amrutam (MA) scheme in 2012. The aim of the scheme was to provide healthcare facilities to the economically weaker sections and protect them from the high cost of medical treatment and illness.

In 2014, the MA Yojana scheme was extended to cover families with an annual income of Rs 4 lakh. It was later extended to other groups and rebranded as the Mukhyamantri Amrutam Vatsalya (MAV) Yojana.

Following the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the Gujarat government integrated the MA / MAV Yojana with the AB-PMJAY in 2019. The beneficiaries of the MA/MAV scheme and AB-PMJAY are now eligible for the PMJAY-MA cards.

PVC Ayushman cards

PM Modi will kickstart the distribution of these cards today after which 50 lakh PVC (made of polyvinyl chloride material) Ayushman cards will be distributed among the beneficiaries across the state. The distribution will be done by the National Health Authority empanelled agencies after doing e-KYC of beneficiaries.

Since the integration of the two schemes, the state has issued PMJAY-MA cards to 1.58 crore beneficiaries in Gujarat. From September 2021 till now, the state has doled out more than 5 million cards and freshly printed Ayushman PVC cards will be available to these beneficiaries, the state said.