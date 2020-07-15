India PM Modi to deliver keynote speech at High-Level Segment of UN ECOSOC Updated : July 15, 2020 12:04 PM IST Modi had earlier delivered the keynote address virtually at the 70th anniversary of the ECOSOC in January 2016. India last month was overwhelmingly elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council on Wednesday for a two-year term. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply