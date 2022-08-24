By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The conference is being convened in the spirit of cooperative federalism to discuss labour-related issues, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Conference of labour ministers of all states and Union Territories on Thursday via video conferencing. The conference is being organised by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on August 25 and 26 at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. PM Modi will address the conference on August 25 at 4:30 pm.

What is the agenda?

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the conference is being convened in the spirit of cooperative federalism to discuss significant labour-related issues and create synergy between the Centre and state governments. This will help formulate better policies and ensure effective implementation of schemes for the welfare of workers across the country, it said.

The two-day conference will have four thematic sessions. The first thematic session will be on integrating the e-Shram portal for onboarding social security schemes to universalise social protection.

The second session will be on ‘Swasthya se Samriddhi’ for improving medical care through ESI hospitals which are run by State Governments and their integration with PMJAY. The third session will be on the framing of rules under four Labour Codes and modalities for their implementation.

The fourth session will be on ‘Vision Shramev Jayate @2047’ with a special focus on just and equitable conditions of work, social protection for all workers, including gig and platform workers, gender equality at work, and several other issues.