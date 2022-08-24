    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    PM Modi to address the National Labour Conference on August 25: What is the agenda?

    PM Modi to address the National Labour Conference on August 25: What is the agenda?

    PM Modi to address the National Labour Conference on August 25: What is the agenda?
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The conference is being convened in the spirit of cooperative federalism to discuss labour-related issues, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Conference of labour ministers of all states and Union Territories on Thursday via video conferencing. The conference is being organised by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on August 25 and 26 at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. PM Modi will address the conference on August 25 at 4:30 pm.
    What is the agenda?
    A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the conference is being convened in the spirit of cooperative federalism to discuss significant labour-related issues and create synergy between the Centre and state governments. This will help formulate better policies and ensure effective implementation of schemes for the welfare of workers across the country, it said.
    ALSO READ:  PM Modi launches revamped power distribution sector scheme
    The two-day conference will have four thematic sessions. The first thematic session will be on integrating the e-Shram portal for onboarding social security schemes to universalise social protection.
    The second session will be on ‘Swasthya se Samriddhi’ for improving medical care through ESI hospitals which are run by State Governments and their integration with PMJAY. The third session will be on the framing of rules under four Labour Codes and modalities for their implementation.
    ALSO READ:  PM Modi to launch India International Bullion Exchange in Gujarat
    The fourth session will be on ‘Vision Shramev Jayate @2047’ with a special focus on just and equitable conditions of work, social protection for all workers, including gig and platform workers, gender equality at work, and several other issues.
    ALSO READ: PM Modi launches Meri Pehchaan, a one-point gateway to multiple services
     
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

    Tags

    Andhra PradeshlabourPM ModiPMJAYPMOTirupati

    Previous Article

    Sonali Phogat death: Postmortem to be conducted in Goa, family demands CBI inquiry

    Next Article

    What is benami property in India and what are the current rules on it?

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng