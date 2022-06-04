Cross
PM Modi to address programme on 'Save Soil Movement' on Sunday



By PTI  IST (Updated)
The 'Save Soil Movement' is a global initiative to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme on 'Save Soil Movement' here on June 5 on the occasion of the World Environment Day, his office said on Saturday.
The 'Save Soil Movement' is a global initiative to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.
The movement was started in March by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries, it said, adding that June 5 marks the 75th day of the journey, it said.
Modi's participation in the programme will be reflective of the shared concerns and commitment towards improving the health of soil in India, the statement said.
