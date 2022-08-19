    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homeindia Newspm modi three milestones open defecation free clean water goa amrit kaal 14529372.htm

    At Har Ghar Jal Utsav, PM Modi lists three milestones that will 'make Indians proud of their country'

    At Har Ghar Jal Utsav, PM Modi lists three milestones that will 'make Indians proud of their country'

    Prime Minister Narendra was addressing an event 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav in Goa on Friday. He said Goa has become the first Har Ghar Jal-certified state in the country.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised three major achievements of India on the occasion of 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' on Friday. "Today, we have crossed three important milestones related to the major goals that India is working during 'Amrit kal'."
    Speaking about the first milestone, the Prime Minister said that today, 10 crore households in the rural part of the country have been connected with pipelines supplying clean water. "This is a big success for the government's campaign focused on delivering clear water to households."
    "Within just three years, 7 crore rural households have been connected with piped water facility under Jal Jeevan Mission. This is no ordinary achievement. In the seven decades of independence, only three crore rural households in the country had piped water facility," the PM said.
    Second, Goa has become the first Har Ghar Jal-certified state in the country. "Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have also become Har Ghar Jal-certified Union Territories," PM Modi said.
    The third achievement of the country is related to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. "A few years back, with the efforts of all countrymen, the country was declared open defecation free. After this, we had resolved to make villages ODF plus," PM Modi said while addressing the event held in Goa. The prime minister added: "Now, more than one lakh villages in different states of the country have become ODF plus."
    PM Modi said by every citizen will be very proud after knowing about these three achievements of India. He also noted that the number of wetlands in India has increased to 75. Out of these, 50 sites have been added in the last eight years only.
    He said the Jal Jeevan Mission has four pillars: People’s participation, partnership of stakeholders, political will and optimum utilisation of resources
    India has now entered the Amrit Kaal, the era of elixir. "In this Amrit Kaal, we have to come together and work towards the big goal of Viksit Bharat (developed India)," PM Modi had said earlier.
    (Edited by : Akriti Anand)

