Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a fresh round of consultation with chief ministers on ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy and stepping up of economic activities in a calibrated manner as the 54-day nationwide lockdown nears an end. This is Modi's fifth such meeting with the state heads.

The nationwide lockdown has been in force since March 25 to contain the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 2,200 people and afflicted more than 67,000 in the country.

Home Minister Amit Shah made the opening remarks in the meeting, according to people in the know. The large-scale movement of migrant workers from urban to rural India and the problems their return to home states may cause in restarting the economy is one of the priority topics of the meeting.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested the government should work towards removing the social stigma attached to COVID-19 patients. He also sought relaxations in lockdown due to the economic stress it is causing.

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee asked the Centre to have faith in states and not to "indulge in politics" at this crucial time.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has suggested to the Centre that train movement, both shramik trains and passenger trains, be stopped to contain COVID-19 spread.

Tamil Nadu has made a request on similar lines and is likely to have demanded for a Rs 9,000 crore relief package, according to sources. It is also learnt that it is unlikely to request for an extension in the nationwide lockdown, which is scheduled to conclude on May 17, despite the state’s tally of COVID-19 cases numbering 7,200.

It is noteworthy that at a meeting on Sunday with Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, state chief secretaries told him that "while protection is required from COVID-19, economic activities also need to be stepped up in a calibrated manner", according to an official statement.