PM Modi speaks to King Charles III, wishes 'very successful reign' to British monarch

As this was Prime Minister's first conversation with King Charles III after he assumed the Office of the Sovereign of the UK, PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to the King for a very successful reign. The two leaders discussed a number of subjects of mutual interest during the call, including Climate Action, conservation of biodiversity, innovative solutions for financing energy-transition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with King Charles III of the United Kingdom first time after he assumed the Office of the Sovereign of the UK and wished the King a 'very successful reign'.

"It was a pleasure to speak with His Majesty King Charles III on issues of mutual interest, including environmental protection, climate resilience, and the Commonwealth. Also discussed the priorities of India's G20 Presidency, and the potential of Mission LiFE." PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for His Majesty’s abiding interest and advocacy on these issues. He briefed King Charles III on India’s priorities for its G20 Presidency, including the propagation of digital public goods.

He also explained the relevance of Mission LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles.

"The leaders exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and how to further strengthen its functioning. They also appreciated the role of the Indian community in the UK in acting as a “living bridge” between both countries and enriching bilateral relations," the release added.

74-year-old monarch ascended the throne after the demise of his mother Queen Elizabeth on September 8, this year. Charles was declared the UK and the Commonwealth monarch on September 10. The reign of the oldest monarch as a king will officially begin in May and along with him, Camilla Parker-Bowles was crowned as Queen Consort.